Extinction Rebellion has promised unspecified “mass action” in London today as the climate activist group continues a week of protests in the capital.
Members will be meeting in Hyde Park this morning before launching into a surprise demonstration from midday to demand action and attention over the climate crisis.
It comes after XR activists blocked the entrance to Lloyd’s of London on Tuesday to protest against the insurance sector’s backing of the fossil fuel industry.
The day before, protesters wore masks of politicians and rats as they kicked off the week of action with demonstrations in the capital.
It is not yet clear what Extinction Rebellion are planning today.
But we do know activists are meeting at Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park around about now before launching into another day of “mass action”.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Extinction Rebellion action in London during a week of protests.
Source Link Extinction Rebellion protest - live: ‘Mass action’ promised across London today after blocking Lloyds offices