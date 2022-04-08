Tower Bridge has been closed after Extinction Rebellion protesters blocked traffic on the busy Thames crossing.

Demonstrators from the climate group unfurled a banner reading “End fossil fuels now” from the side of the bridge on Friday morning.

Two people are hanging from the bridge by suspension cords and have released red flares.

A statement from Extinction Rebellion says the action has taken place “on the eve of the April Rebellion which begins tomorrow at 10am in Hyde Park”.

This morning’s act of protest comes eight days after the group caused disruption at oil depots across the UK.

Amy Rugg-Easey who is taking part in the action today, said: “I ask myself why I do these things all the time, and the main thing that drives me is that I have tremendous hope and optimism in humanity’s ability to fight the climate crisis.

“When I volunteered during the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow last year, I learnt from members of indigenous communities from the Amazon rainforest that companies destroying their home are doing it to extract oil, and some of the indigenous environmental campaigners had been killed while defending their home.

“Some of the banks and companies continuing to fund, insure and endorse these projects are based here in London, where those communities cannot reach them, but I can, so I will do what I can to help.”

The group have said their action will continue until the UK government meet their demands.

More follows…

Source Link Extinction Rebellion protest: Activists block traffic on London’s Tower Bridge