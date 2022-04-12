Extinction Rebellion: Climate activists block entrance to Lloyds of London headquarters

Extinction Rebellion activists blocked the entrance to Lloyds of London this morning in protest at the insurance sector’s backing of the fossil fuel industry.

Protesters gathered at the insurance giant at around 7am on Tuesday morning and prevented employees from entering.

XR said it planned to close Lloyds for the day. The group is demanding that Lloyd stops insuring fossil fuels projects.

The protest forms part of a week of action by ER in the capital as it seeks to draw attention to the climate crisis.

On Monday XR ran a non-violence training course in London to prepare new recruits for a planned wave of protests this month.

The climate change group held the session in Hyde Park on Monday morning, after holding large demonstrations in the capital over the weekend.

A total of 38 activists were arrested on Sunday after crowds of people sat in the road to block traffic on Lambeth and Vauxhall Bridges, the Metropolitan Police said.

Meanwhile Just Stop Oil claimed to have disrupted oil supplies at three sites in a tenth day of action. Police said the group’s tactics were “exceptionally dangerous” and are putting themselves and officers at “unacceptable” risk of harm.

More follows…

