Extinction Rebellion break into Fawley oil refinery in Hampshire and climb silos

Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion, including British Olympians Laura Baldwin and Etienne Stott, have broken into an oil refinery at Fawley in Hampshire.

The group used their pink boat — the Beverly Geronimo — to blockade the main entrance to the ExxonMobil refinery, while other protesters cut through the site’s electric fence and have climbed two 50ft oil silos, the group said in a statement.

The protesters are demanding the government stops all fossil fuel investments and are also calling for Exxon Mobil to stop its expansion plans for the Fawley refinery.

ExxonMobil is a subsidiary of oil giant Esso and its Fawley site is the largest in the UK, supplying 20% of UK fossil fuels, according to XR.

The activists on top of the silos carried two banners, one saying “climate emergency” and the other “no future in fossil fuels”.

More follows…

