Climate activists kicked off Earth Day by blocking the printing presses of major US newspapers, including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

The New York City chapter of Extinction Rebellion disrupted the operations of The New York Times Company, News Corp and Gannet with the intention of targeting the Times and the Journal, along withUSA Today.

“The purpose of today’s newspaper blockade is to draw the public’s attention to how mass media corporations like News Corp, The New York Times Company, and Gannet are failing to cover the climate emergency with the frequency it deserves, in some cases prioritizing the entertainment of subscribers,” Extinction Rebellion said, in a statement.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Extinction Rebellion block printers for US newspapers including NYT as Earth Day protests kick off