Explosions seen at Mariupol steel plant as mayor says ‘heavy fighting’ taking place in the city

The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) a Russia-backed separatist state, released a video on Wednesday (4 May) showing explosions at the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol.

The DPR’s Ministry of Internal Affairs posted the footage with the caption “denazification” on Telegram.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that over 100 evacuees from the steel plant reached Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday (3 May), and other people from the plant went elsewhere to unconfirmed locations.

