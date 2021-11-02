Twin blasts and gunfire hit Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital in Kabul, witnesses and Taliban officials said on Tuesday.

Interior ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty said the explosions took place at the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital.

“Security forces are deployed to the area, there is no information about casualties,” he said on Twitter.

There were reports of at least nine people injured in the immediate aftermath.

The hospital was previously attacked by Islamic State in 2017, killing more than 30 people.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Explosions and gunfire heard at Afghanistan’s largest military hospital