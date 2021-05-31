Experts Claim Regular Low Dose Of Aspirin Is Safe And Effective For Patients Dealing With Heart Issues

A team of experts has found that a low or regular strength of aspirin might be safe and effective in avoiding additional heart issues. The study has enrolled thousands of patients who have been dealing with heart issues. Experts have tracked their health graph online. All participants have been taking regular strength or low dose of aspirin. The authors of the study have said that low or regular constant doses of aspirin can prevent strokes as well. However, there is a limitation to the findings of the study. Some other Experts have said that participants of the study have shown to have a strong inclination towards the lower dose of aspirin that it is uncertain if the findings can set up that the treatments are equally corresponding. They have said that half of the participants who have been advised to take a higher dose of aspirin have deliberately taken a lower dose or completely quit using aspirin. Dr. Salim Virani, who is a cardiologist from Baylor College of Medicine at Houston has said that patients who are dealing with some sort of heart issues have been deciding for themselves on their own as they have purchased aspirin on their own. However, the findings of the study have shown that it is better to take a higher dose of aspirin around 325 milligrams that experts hope will work better than a dose of 81 milligrams, which is called baby aspirin. The results of the study have been released in the journal called New England Journal of Medicine. Scientists at an American College of Cardiology Conference as well have been discussing the results of this study.

Health experts have said that aspirin prevents blood clotting but healthy people who are not dealing with heart disease should not take it as it can lead to hemorrhage. The drug is beneficial for people who have already undergone bypass surgery or have required a stent due to blocked arteries or have suffered a heart attack in the past. However, the effective dose of the drug is still unknown. The study has tried to compare different doses of aspirin in a real-world setting. The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute has sponsored the study. The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute has been established under the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act to help patients make informed decisions about health care. Around 15000 people have enrolled themselves on a website through invitation emails. The participants have returned to the website every three to six months for follow-ups. The study has used the data of electronic medical records and insurance claims that have been provided by a network of participating health care centers. The participants have been randomly chosen to take a low or regular dose of aspirin that has been bought over the counter. The authors of the study have said that nearly all volunteers have been taking aspirin before they have participated in the study. Around 85 percent of people have been taking a low dose of aspirin before the study has taken place. Experts have said that it has been a tedious task to make people use the dose of aspirin that has been prescribed in the study.

Health experts have found that after two years of study, nearly seven percent of participants from each group have lost their lives or have been admitted to the hospital after suffering heart attack or strokes. Around fewer than one percent of patients have suffered a major hemorrhage that requires hospitalization or a blood transfusion. Experts have revealed that around 41 percent of them who have been assigned to take a higher dose of the drug have switched to a lower dose of aspirin. It might have obscured a major difference in safety and efficiency. One of the study leaders, Dr. Schuyler Jones from Duke University has said that the findings of the study still offer important guidance. He has said that if patients are taking a low dose of aspirin they should stick to it rather than switching it to a different dose. The authors of the study have said that people who have been taking 325 milligrams of aspirin should continue to take it and if there is any concern, they should seek advice from their health care provider. People who have been diagnosed with heart issues recently should start with a low dose of aspirin. Dr. Salim Virani has said that though aspirin is sold over the counter, people should not make any decision about it on their own. He has warned that people should not change their dose or quit using aspirin without talking to their health care provider.