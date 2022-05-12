Expert panel discuss how to decipher Russia’s misinformation

The Independent held another Premium event webinar on Ukraine on Wednesday on one of the most important aspects of the war in Europe; the role of misinformation.

Documentary maker Tim White, joined The Independent’s Defence and Diplomatic Editor Kim Sengupta and International Correspondent Bel Trew, who have both reported from Ukraine, about the information war of the current conflict.

The panel discussed specific topics such as the massacre in Bucha and the claims and counter-claims of war crimes, current events in Mariupol and the incident involving the Russian warship off Snake Island.

Tim highlighted the long-running use of misinformation by Moscow, referencing incidents such as the MH-17 tragedy. Kim spoke about how misinformation is readily believed by some audiences. Bel gave first-hand evidence about how she witnessed the carnage in Bucha only to be faced with claims afterwards that it was all a staged event.

The panel also focused on some of the claims made by the Ukraine government. The event lasted an hour and included questions from those viewing the discussion about just how far misinformation has penetrated the conflict and how it is here to stay as a weapon of war, but also ways in which false claims can be factually disproved.

Watch back the full event in the video below.

Deciphering Russia’s misinformation: How do we sort fact from fiction?

