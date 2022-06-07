Experimental cancer drug appears to cure every patient in small clinical trial

An experimental cancer drug appears to have cured every single patient in a small clinical trial conducted in the US.

All 12 patients, who had been diagnosed with rectal cancer, entered into remission after taking dostarlimab over a six-month period, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“This is the first time this has happened in the history of cancer”, Dr Luis Diaz, one of the lead authors of the paper, told The New York Times.

The patients also experienced no significant side effects during the course of their treatment.

