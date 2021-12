Experiencing traditional handicraft dyeing and weaving techniques is a special cultural and creative endeavour in Pingtian village in Lishui, Zhejiang province. All the dyes used are from plants and tea leaves from the mountains around the village. This is the first cultural and creative project of its kind, drawing many visitors. Let’s take a look.

Previously published on Chinadaily.com.cn

