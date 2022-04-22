Exclusive: 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Star Anson Mount Took “Cues” From 'Picard's Patrick Stewart

When the original Star Trek series was in the works, Captain Christopher Pike (portrayed back then by Jeffery Hunter) was initially supposed to play the Enterprise’s captain before Captain Kirk. However, the pilot was scrapped and the series eventually featured Kirk taking the lead. And now, fans of Pike are about to witness him lead his own ship. Beaming right back into the Star Trek universe is Anson Mount’s Pike. The actor first appeared in Star Trek: Discovery and has now returned to play the Enterprise’s Captain in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The show which also casts Ethan Peck, Rebecca Romjin and more, is all set to arrive in a matter of weeks.

Currently, there seems to be a barrage of Star Trek content out there. Elsewhere in the TV universe, Star Trek: Picard season 2 is about to complete its 10 episodes run. Turns out, the two shows share a lesser-known connection. Anson Mount reveals that he took “cues” from fellow Star Trek Captain – Picard, played by the legendary Patrick Stewart. In an interview ahead of the show’s release, Mount talked about Pike and the unexpected influence Patrick Stewart has on his career as an actor.

“Hahaha well, it’s my job to make him my favourite but, you’re talking to a Trekkie. I grew up watching the original series in syndication starting when I was about eight. And then Next Generation happened around junior high for me,” he said while reflecting on being a fan and how Pike ranks among other captains.

Opening up about a wholesome conversation he had many years ago with Patrick Stewart, he said, “It’s funny I met Patrick Stewart as a very young man when I was in graduate school. We had a mutual family friend who took me to watch him in Tempest on broadway and I was a starstruck 22-year-old. He took us out to dinner afterwards and I remember we were in the backseat of his town car and our friend asked him ‘Patrick what’s next for you?’. And he said, ‘I think I want to do the Scottish play, (meaning ‘Macbeth’) twice. Once two really fuck it up and once again to do it correctly’. And I remember thinking to myself, ‘Wow ,that is commitment’. He and I have managed to bump into each other about once in every seven to eight years since then and we reminisce about that time and about our mutual friend who is now deceased. So I’ve really tried to take my cues about leadership on set from Patrick Stewart because he’s a great influence.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is set before the original series. The prequel is a direct spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery. It follows Christopher pike’s adventures with his crew aboard the starship USS Enterprise. This is exciting news for fans because it brings back classic storytelling that Trekkies are going to love.

The official synopsis reads – STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Voot Select in India on May 5, 2022.

