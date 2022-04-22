Exclusive: 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Crew On “Getting Back To The Original Format”, Legacy And More

Star Trek continues its voyage into new realms with its latest series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. While there are a lot of new elements, as the title suggests, fans will find the series rather nostalgic. With a cast of familiar and fresh faces, the show features Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock and Rebecca Romjin as Number One, reprising their roles after Star Trek: Discovery. Joining them are stars Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Jess Bush and Babs Olusanmokun. Prepare to be beamed back into the classic Star Trek era, except there are plenty of surprises.

In a press conference ahead of the show’s premiere set to May 5, the Enterprise crew got together to discuss their characters, being a part of Star Trek legacy and everything in between.

Rebecca Romjin who is making an exciting comeback to her character talked about the newer aspects of the show, “I think right now, where we are in the world, getting back to the original format of the original series which was really a utopian type of theme. We could really use some optimism. Like the original series, the funny bits will be funny, the horrific bits will be horrific, and the sexy bits will be sexy because the Enterprise is a sexy starship. It’s sexy, it’s groovy and it’s beautiful, mid-century design-wise. It feels very nostalgic. And we could also really use a show with all the optimism.”

Talking about working with Anson Mount and Ethan Peck, the actress said, “I wouldn’t say it’s a reunion because I think as soon as we all walked onto that Bridge set, on the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, it was shortly after that we started hearing whisperings that maybe this is going to continue in some sort of capacity. And it ended up becoming Strange New Worlds so I think the three of us became fast friends and opened up a very open line of communication that hasn’t shut down since. We’re so excited to finally introduce this show. We’ve been sitting on the most delicious secret for years now.”

The new cast members include Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding’s Uhura and Melissa Navia’s Erica Ortegas. Of her character, Navia revealed, “I’ll say I’m the newest character. Of course, there’s Uhura who has a history of this great Star Trek legacy. So for me, I was really able to originate this brand new character and I’m excited for fans to meet her. The writing is wonderful and it’s always easy when the writing is fantastic. You’ll get to see Ortegas growing throughout the season although every episode is its own adventure. You get to see different sides to her and you can see how she interacts with crew members on the ship which I had a blast doing. So it was amazing getting around this character who is a skilled pilot, a combat veteran and then we were given the opportunity to infuse this character with our own personalities. And we all really appreciated that. And right now, we’re filming season 2 so you’ll get to see more than that. But my character is Latina, I’m Latina so it was just really wonderful to fuse this new character with myself and then also the great history that comes with Star Trek.”

Meanwhile, Celia Rose Gooding talked about stepping into the skin of Uhura, a role essayed by Zoe Saldana and Nichelle Nichols. “As someone who is stepping into a massive legacy, a lot of my work for this character was watching the original series and watching other iterations of Star Trek and seeing aspects of Zoe Saldana’s Uhura vs Nichelle’s Uhura and then bringing bits of my own personality as someone who is very young in this industry and still deciding what she wants to do, it’s really fun to bring that un-surety and not scepticism but she has a bit of apprehension to her that I think I carry with myself every day. So I had the opportunity to infuse my own personality into this iconic character. It’s been a dream,” she said.

She added, “It’s also been awesome to look at this legacy from a birds-eye view and from an outsider’s perspective and look at the impact Nichelle had on not just Star Trek but also sci-fi and the entertainment industry as a whole. As a black woman, a black fem, someone who is still trying to pave a way for future generations to be able to express themselves fully on camera or on stage, it’s not lost on me, the incredible opportunity that I have and the legacy that I’m stepping into, it all means a lot to me. I’m excited to share a version of Uhura that is recognisable but also new and interesting.”

Christina Chong who gets some of the most interesting character moments, talked about La’an’s journey. “I think for me, I didn’t realise when I took the job, just how similar I could personalise La’an’s journey to my own journey, especially with the Khan Noonien Singh element, how she was judged throughout her childhood for being related to him and for myself I was judged for being Chinese. I also I was really excited by not just the combat side of how she gets to fight and go out on missions but also more than that, the emotional journey – the conflict of being closed off and then slowly trying her best to open up. So exploring those two emotions was really exciting,” she explained.

Jess Bush, only the second actress to portray Nurse Chapel talked about the character’s inner conflict. Revealing what she finds most exciting about her, shes said, “I think what I find very interesting about this iteration of nurse Chapel is that she has these light-hearted, uninhibited persona that she presents to the world. But I think that she’s very adept that seeing through people and understand what’s really going on with them. And she’s very ready to poke into other people’s vulnerable parts and get real with them but she isn’t comfortable when that is directed back at her so to me that tension is really interesting to explore”

Babs who seems to be having a gala time hopping between sci-fi franchises shed light on what stays the same for him. “Dune was for a certain amount of time and this is a lot more on-going so of course, it’s a lot different but we’re or at least I endeavour to bring the same truth, belief and energy to whatever I’m working on and it’s just by chance that I have somehow have done these two massive sci-fi properties, essentially back-to-back and it’s an amazing world to play in. It’s the stuff of childhood dreams!”

The events of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds take place before the original series. The prequel show is a direct spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery. Its plot sees Christopher Pike’s adventures with his crew aboard the starship Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Voot Select in India on May 5, 2022.

