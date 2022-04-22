Exclusive: Ethan Peck On Exploring Spock's “Sexual World” In 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'

It is a wonderful time to be a Trekkie! After Patrick Stewart-led Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is all set to premiere in a few days. The spin-off series that follows Star Trek: Discovery features a bunch of familiar and new faces. Among the returning cast is Anson Mount’s Christopher Pike who will lead the show as the Captain of the Enterprise, Rebecca Romjin’s Number One and fan-favourite Ethan Peck’s Spock. The science officer who is lovingly referred to as hot/sexy Spock is perhaps one of the show’s most interesting characters. The upcoming show, among other things, is a deep dive into Spock’s sexuality.

In what feels like scenes ripped from years of fan-fiction, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will see Spock at his most human yet. In an interview, Ethan Peck whose much-anticipated return inspires intrigue talked about Spock’s “sexual world” and of course, the fundamental conflict of the iconic character.

Opening up about navigating Spock’s relationship in the series, Peck explained, “Well, that’s something that has not been done before very much. So ‘Strange New Worlds’ really sets the stage for us to go more deeply into the inner lives of these characters, Spock included which provided space for a lot of nuances in not just my portrayal and performance but also in how he is depicted. And to explore his sexual world is a part of that. I think it’s grounding in his human side.”

He added, “Spock is half-Vulcan and half-human, these two parts of him are eternally in a conflict which is what makes him such a compelling character. And his sexual nature is absolutely a huge part of that. So I think there was a lot of excitement from the showrunners and the writers to explore all the possibilities of Spock, that included.”

Spock has had iconic portrayals in Star Trek history including Leonard Nimoy’s popular stint. In Strange New Worlds, viewers will get a generous dose of fan service alongside some interesting insights into the character who has been in pop culture for decades. The show also marks Peck’s reunion with Mount and Romjin who are also reprising their roles after the events of Discovery.

The events of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds take place before the original series. The prequel show is a direct spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery. Its plot sees Christopher Pike’s adventures with his crew aboard the starship USS Enterprise. The official synopsis reads – STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favourites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Voot Select in India on May 5, 2022.

