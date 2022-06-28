A former White House aide has shared a text message allegedly sent by Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump in which she refused to call on rioters at the US Capitol to stop all violence.

Stephanie Grisham, a longtime Trump loyalist who served as the former president’s press secretary and as Mrs Trump’s chief of staff, resigned within hours of the text exchange on 6 January 2021, when a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the seat of Congress to reverse his election defeat.

“Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?” Ms Grisham allegedly asked the First Lady.

“No,” came the reply.

Ms Grisham previously described the message in her memoir I’ll Take Your Questions Now last year, but has not shared the text itself.

At the time, Mrs Trump said: “The intent behind this book is obvious. It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump.”

Mrs Trump’s office has been asked for comment.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ex-White House aide shares fateful text from Melania Trump ‘refusing to calm Capitol rioters’