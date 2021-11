Ex-Manchester United and Wales star Mickey Thomas celebrates being cancer free

Former Manchester United and Wales star Mickey Thomas has announced he is cancer free after suffering from the disease.

Thomas, 67, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in January 2019 and began treatment the following month.

“Great result yesterday – after CT scan my results came back and now I’m cancer free. So happy,” Thomas wrote on his personal Twitter account.

He posted in February 2019 that he planned to beat cancer “in 90 minutes with no extra time and penalties”.

Thomas won 51 caps for Wales and spent three years at United between 1978 and 1981, making over 100 appearances for the Red Devils while being a huge fans’ favourite.

United responded to Thomas’ update by tweeting: “Fabulous news, Mickey. All the best from everyone at the club.”

Thomas also played for Everton, Brighton, Stoke, Chelsea, West Brom, Derby, Shrewsbury and Leeds, as well as spending nine seasons with Wrexham across two spells.

The winger famously scored the equaliser with a superb free-kick when Wrexham, then of the fourth tier, knocked out league champions Arsenal in the 1992 FA Cup third round.

He made his final appearance as a 38-year-old in 1993.

Thomas then embarked on a successful career in the media, both in Manchester and Wales.

