Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Weighs In On Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep's Language Debate: Hindi will never..

Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has now joined Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep’s debate over Hindi being the national language of India. It all started when Devgn took to his Twitter and reacted to a statement that was said by Sudeep a week back as he celebrated the success of KGF: Chapter 2.

The Kannada actor had said that ‘Hindi is no more a national language.’ Devgn replied by saying that is Hindi wasn’t the national language of Indian then why do they dub their movies in Hindi that are originally made in their mother tongue. The debate further escalated as Sudeep also replied to Devgn. Check out their entire exchange here.

Kannada Actor @KicchaSudeep said ,”correct it,Hindi is no more the National Language, its no more a National language”!

In a film launch & a huge applause from the crowd & the media. Hope the efforts of Kannada activists are reaching the intended places.👏👏#stophindilmposition pic.twitter.com/qpj06HJseG — ರವಿ-Ravi ಆಲದಮರ (@AaladaMara) April 23, 2022

Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah expressed his opinion and took to his Twitter and wrote that every Indian should respect the linguistic diversity of the country. His tweet read, “Hindi was never & will never be our National Language. It is the duty of every Indian to respect linguistic diversity of our Country. Each language has its own rich history for its people to be proud of. I am proud to be a Kannadiga!!”

Hindi was never & will never be our National Language. It is the duty of every Indian to respect linguistic diversity of our Country. Each language has its own rich history for its people to be proud of. I am proud to be a Kannadiga!! https://t.co/SmT2gsfkgO — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 27, 2022

Earlier filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma had also reacted to the entire debate and wrote that Bollywood stars were insecure and jealous about the success that South Indian films were getting. His tweet read, “The base undeniable ground [email protected] sir ,is that the north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars because a Kannada dubbing film #KGF2 had a 50 crore opening day and we all are going to see the coming opening days of Hindi films.”

The base undeniable ground truth @KicchaSudeep sir ,is that the north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars because a Kannada dubbing film #KGF2 had a 50 crore opening day and we all are going to see the coming opening days of Hindi films — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 27, 2022

