Ex-England gymnast details abuse she suffered as a child

Posted on June 17, 2022

A woman who suffered abuse within gymnastics in Britain has said that she still suffers nightmares about what happened to her as a child.

Nicole Pavier, an ex-England gymnast, said that she dealt with both physical and psychological abuse from coaches who trained her when she was younger.

Giving candid testimony to the Whyte Review, which is looking into the mistreatment of athletes in gymnastics, Pavier said that even the smell of the perfume worn by her coaches makes her feel “physically sick.”

