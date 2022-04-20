Ex-EastEnders actor Katie Jarvis shouted “black lives don’t matter” in row outside Essex chip shop

A former EastEnders actress who shouted “black lives don’t matter” during a row outside a chip shop in Essex has been sentenced.

Katie Jarvis, who played Hayley Slater in the BBC soap from 2018 to 2019, got into a dispute with a group of women in Southend-on-Sea at around 7.30pm on July 31 2020.

Cyrus Shroff, prosecuting, said tensions flared after someone tried to lift an empty chair from a table with four seats where Michelle Antonio, who is black, was sitting with two others of her group of four people.

Jarvis admitted on Tuesday to racially aggravated harassment and common assault, on what was due to be the first day of her trial.

She was handed a two-year community order with 200 hours unpaid work at the same court on Wednesday.

The racially aggravated harassment was against Ms Antonio and others, while the common assault was of pub worker Toby Groom.

The actress had also been charged with two counts of assault by beating, which she denied.

No evidence about these was put before the court, and Jarvis was sentenced only for the two counts she admitted.

The actor made her EastEnders debut in 2009 after being cast in the lead role of rebellious teen Mia in the critically acclaimed film Fish Tank.

Jarvis’s portrayal of the role won her a British Independent Film award. The film was also in the running for the Palme d’Or at Cannes in the year it came out.

In 2019, the mother-of-two said she would be taking a “step back from acting”.

Several celebrities rallied in support of Jarvis after reports emerged she was working as a security guard in a shop after leaving EastEnders.

In an interview with Victoria Derbyshire in October that year, Jarvis said she had felt “degraded”, “really embarrassed” and “quite ashamed” by coverage in tabloid newspapers, which were accused of shaming her over her job.

