Ex-EastEnders actor Katie Jarvis admits racially aggravated harassment and assault

A former EastEnders actress has admitted racially aggravated harassment and common assault following an incident in Essex.

Katie Jarvis, who played Hayley Slater in the BBC soap from 2018 to 2019, had previously denied the two offences, which are said to have happened in Southend-on-Sea on July 31 2020.

The 30-year-old, of Rainham, east London, changed her pleas to guilty at Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday, which was due to be the first day of her trial.

The racially aggravated harassment was against Michelle Antonio and others, while the common assault was of Toby Groom.

Judge Samantha Leigh bailed Jarvis to return to the court on Wednesday to be sentenced.

Ex-EastEnders actor Katie Jarvis is let into the building by a member of staff as she arrives at Basildon Combined Court

The actor made her debut in 2009 after being cast in the lead role of rebellious teen Mia in the critically acclaimed film Fish Tank.

Jarvis’ portrayal of the role won her a British Independent Film award. The film was also in the running for the Palme d’Or at Cannes in the year it came out.

In 2019, the mother-of-two said she would be taking a “step back from acting.”

Several celebrities rallied to offer Jarvis their support after reports emerged that she was working as a security guard in a shop after leaving EastEnders.

The four charges against Jarvis relate to an alleged incident in Southend on 31 July 2020

Appearing on Victoria Derbyshire, Jarvis said she had felt “degraded”, “really embarrassed” and “quite ashamed” by the reports.

More follows

