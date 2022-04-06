Former world darts champion Ted Hankey had his case adjourned after appearing in court to face a charge of sexual assault.

The 54-year-old, wearing a black jacket, black shirt and glasses, appeared at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He spoke to confirm his name, age and address.

Sam Fixter, defending, asked for the case to be adjourned for a week as legal papers had not been received.

Chair of the magistrates’ bench Andrew Brothers granted Hankey conditional bail until April 14, when he will appear at court in Warrington again.

The charge relates to an incident in Crewe, Cheshire, in September last year.

Hankey, of Wendover Grove, Berry Hill, Stoke-on-Trent, arrived at court with a black snood pulled up to cover the lower half of his face.

The darts player, whose nickname is The Count, is a two-time world champion.

He first qualified for the BDO World Championship in 1998 and went on to win in 2000 and 2009.

Source Link Ex-darts champion Ted Hankey has sexual assault case adjourned