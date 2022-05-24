Ex-cabinet minister urges government to pause over Troubles amnesty plans

A former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has urged his own government to “pause” over controversial plans to create an effective amnesty for terrorists.

Julian Smith also said he was “deeply uncomfortable” with the idea of voting for the proposed legislation, although he said he acknowledged there was no easy way forward.

Ministers believe the plans, first unveiled in the Queen’s Speech earlier this month, will allow them to keep their pledge to protect ex-soldiers from possible prosecutions.

There was an outcry when the idea of an amnesty was first floated, after it emerged it would also have to apply to terrorists.

In a bid to get around that problem, ministers announced that only those who cooperate with a new South Africa-style Truth and Reconciliation Commission, would receive what will amount to an amnesty. Earlier this week the Independent revealed that Labour planned to oppose the legislation, warning that it failed the relatives of those murdered by terrorists as well as veterans themselves.

In response, government sources accused Labour of “playing politics” with “sensitive and emotive” issues.

Just hours later Mr Smith urged his own government to “look again” at part of the proposals, that would prevent inquests and civil actions related to the Troubles.

He said: “Today many victims feel that they have been hit by a double whammy with this Bill. Their route to justice cut off, and at the same time their route to the truth restricted.”

He went on: “The shutting down of civil cases and of inquests, and the way it is done through this Bill, is also a source of much anger and worry.

“Civil actions have provided an effective mechanism for victims to obtain discovery and reparations.”

He added: “On investigations and on inquests, I … urge the Government to pause and to listen to the voices of our valued Irish partners in the GFA (Good Friday Agreement), to Northern Ireland parties, and to the victims and survivors. I hope too that the Government will reflect on how it can reframe this Bill in order to gain the trust required to help deliver a resolution.”

Mr Smith told MPs he was “deeply uncomfortable by the idea of voting for a Bill that will formalise immunity for those who have committed murder and other crimes, but I do however acknowledge that in the range of policy options that the Government is faced with, none are straightforward.”

Other MPs also criticised the plans. East Belfast DUP MP Gavin Robinson said that the proposals drive a “coach and horses through the pursuit of justice’’.

The families of Troubles victims also told the prime minister the legislation was “an affront to all modern standards of decency”.

The Relatives for Justice group delivered a letter to 10 Downing Street, warning the law would foster “division and hurt” rather than promote “reconciliation or healing”.

The government has said that the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill will provide better outcomes for victims, survivors and veterans.

