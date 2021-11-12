Ewan McGregor reunites with Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader in first Obi-Wan Kenobi footage

Obi-Wan Kenobi will see the eponymous Jedi Knight face off against his former apprentice Darth Vader once again.

In a teaser released for Disney Plus Day, concept art showed Kenobi and Vader locked in a lightsaber battle surrounded by fire.

Alongside Ewan McGregor, who returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Hayden Christensen will be in the show playing Darth Vader for the first time since Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

Commenting on their reunion in the preview, McGregor said: “To have another swing at each other might be quite satisfying.”

McGregor also referenced how much the fans love his character:“There’s a hunger for this character to come back,. The fans have been waiting long enough, you know?”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, which ended with Anakin Skywalker becoming Darth Vader and the Jedi being left near extinct.

Director Deborah Chow also commented on the series: “We couldn’t tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without addressing Anakin or Vader.”

She continued: “It’s not safe [for Obi-Wan]. There’s Jedi hunters out there.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on Disney Plus in early 2022 and will see Joel Edgerton also starring as Uncle Lars.

Other actors joining the Star Wars universe include O’Shea Jackson Jr, Sung Kang and Rupert Friend.

