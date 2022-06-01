Ewan McGregor condemns racist abuse sent to Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Moses Ingram

Posted on June 1, 2022 0

Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor has defended his co-star Moses Ingram after she was sent racist abuse on social media.

“If you’re sending her bullying messages you’re no Star Wars fan in my mind,” McGregor said.

In a statement on Twitter the official Star Wars account said they were “proud” to welcome Ingram to the cast.

“If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist,” the statement read.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Ewan McGregor condemns racist abuse sent to Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Moses Ingram