Everything you need to know about the The Last of Us: Part I remake and when you can pre-order it

It’s been nine whole years since Naughty Dog blessed us all with the most perfect game ever to be released. Of course, we’re referring to the tearjerker horror classic, The Last of Us. And now the rumours are true, the post-apocalyptic game is being remade for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

Announced during the Summer Game Fest, The Last of Us: Part I, as it is officially called, follows the same characters we all know and love, but gives everything a modernised sheen. You’ll see improved and enhanced controls, effects, exploration and combat, perfect for the PS5 era, and the accessibility options will also be expanded.

During the event, Naughty Dog’s co-president, Neil Druckmann, revealed that all the models had been re-built from the ground up and that the animators had gone back to the actual filmed performances to make them appear closer to what the actors had done on set.

On top of The Last of Us: Part I remake itself, we also got a sneak peek at the upcoming HBO show. Druckmann revealed that Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, who play Joel and Ellie in the game, will be appearing in the show as “real roles” – so not just Easter Egg cameos, apparently.

There will be three different editions of The Last of Us: Part I game at launch – a Standard Edition, a Digital Deluxe edition and a Firefly Edition. If you’re intrigued to hear when the game will be released, what platforms it will be available on, when you can pre-order it and the differences between each edition, we’ve got you covered.

What is ‘The Last of Us: Part I’ release date?

In a blog post, Druckmann revealed that The Last of Us: Part I will be released on the PS5 on 2 September, 2022, with development being led by game director Matthew Gallant and creative director Shaun Escayg.

The game is also set to be released on Windows PC, but a release date hasn’t been given yet, with Druckmann simply writing that it will come “at a later date”.

What is the difference between ‘The Last of Us: Part I’ vs ‘The Last of Us Remastered’?

Hang on a second, hasn’t Naughty Dog already remade The Last of Us? You’re right, it has, but this time it’s different.

While The Last of Us Remastered was a game intended to bring the original PS3 game up to speed with the PS4, The Last of Us: Part I updates the PS3 game for the PS5. You’ll notice in the trailer below how much more realistic the characters look, resembling the models in The Last of Us: Part II.

The game also implements 3D Audio, haptics and adaptive triggers, something only PS5 gamers will able to experience, and will come with the Left Behind prequel.

How to pre-order The Last of Us: Part I and what are the differences between Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition and Firefly Edition?

The Last of Us: Part I is already available to pre-order from the PlayStation Store, and there are three different versions available, each with a different price tag. We’ll go through each edition to give you an idea of what you can expect to get when you buy each one:

‘The Last of Us: Part I Standard Edition’: £69.99, Playstation.com – pre-order

(PlayStation )

The Last of Us: Part I Standard Edition is the most basic one out of all the versions and will only get you the base game the Left Behind prequel. If you don’t care about any of the extras, then this is the one you’ll want to pre-order.

Pre-order now

‘The Last of Us: Part I Digital Deluxe Edition’: £79.99, Playstation.com – pre-order

(PlayStation)

The Last of Us: Part I Digital Deluxe Edition also comes with the base game and the Left Behind prequel, but also gives you early access to some in-game items for £10 extra. Here are the items you’ll receive with the Digital Deluxe Edition:

Two skill upgrades

Pistol/rifle upgrade

Explosive arrows

Dither Punk Filter

Speedrun Mode

Six weapon skins

Pre-order now

‘The Last of Us: Part I Firefly Edition’ – currently only available in the US

(The Independent)

We don’t actually know whether this edition of the game will be coming to the UK. Currently, the game is only available to pre-order from the PlayStation Direct store in the US, and it has already sold out.

It comes with the base game and the Left Behind prequel chapter as standard, but you also get a limited edition SteelBook display case, The Last of Us: American Dreams comic reprints #1-4 with some new cover art, as well as the bonuses listed above in the Digital Edition game. We’ll update this page if it becomes available to pre-order in the UK.

How many ‘The Last of Us’ games are there?

Officially, two. The Last of Us was first released in June 2013 to critical acclaim, and was followed up in 2020 by The Last of Us: Part II. As mentioned earlier, the game has been remade a couple of times, first on 29 July 2014 with The Last of Us Remastered and now with The Last of Us: Part I.

Naughty Dog also released a prequel expansion pack called Left Behind on the PS3 and PS4 on 12 May 12, 2015, which will be included with the Last of Us: Part I remake.

Did ‘The Last of Us’ win Game of the Year?

The Last of Us and The Last of Us: Part II both swept the board during the awards season in the years in which they were released. The Last of Us received ten nominations at the BAFTA Game Awards, winning best game, best action and adventure game, best audio achievement, best performer for Ashley Johnson as Ellie and best story. It also won Game of the Year at the DICE Awards.

As well as Game of the Year, Part II won Best game direction, best narrative game, best audio design, best performance for Laura Baily, who played Abby, innovation in accessibility and best action/adventure game at The Game Awards in 2020.

