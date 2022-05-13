Everything we know about Jennifer Aniston’s haircare brand Lolavie, including when it’s coming to the UK

While Jennifer Aniston is quite the regular on our screens – be that in reruns of Friends, Apple TV’s The Morning Show or countless big-screen hits such as We’re The Millers, Marley and Me and Just Go With It – apparently she’s also somewhat obsessed with medical journals, and the latest beauty and health innovations.

The latter might seem unsurprising though, especially given that the actress/producer/entrepeuner always seems to be ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest hair trends. We all remember “the Rachel” haircut, right? It dominated in the Nineties and came back as part of the Y2K revival alongside low rise jeans, juicy couture and grunge eyeliner.

That’s why it makes total sense, to us at least, that the first brand Aniston founded would be one that’s all about haircare.

Named Lolavie, as Lola is a nickname affectionately used by a number of her friends, it represents confidence, fearlessness, empowerment and self-belief – something we could all do with a bit of a helping hand with every now and again.

Starting small with only two products, Lolavie is making small waves in the beauty community and seems to be working on getting solid foundations before slowly growing, which, in today’s world is rather lovely to see. Keep reading below for everything we know about the products and how you can get hold of them here in the UK.

Read more:

When did Lolavie launch?

Lolavie launched in September last year in the US, with a mission of combining science and nature, for naturally-derived products that actually work.

It’s Aniston’s first-ever venture as a founder and creator, which is quite remarkable considering the huge number of celebrity-led brands out there. And, the actress is said to have been heavily involved at every stage, from product development and marketing to creative direction and formula creation, so it’s fair to expect big things.

What are the two Lolavie products?

According to Lolavie’s site, the brand aims to “create products that solve real problems without the fluff”. But making formulas that are “effective, smart and unfussy” takes time, which explains why, at the time of writing, only two products are available to shop.

(Lolavie.com)

This was the first, and the only, product the brand launched with, so it’s safe to say a lot of work went into making it. Made from 99 per cent naturally derived ingredients including chia seeds, bamboo and yeast extract, vegetable ceramides and lemon shine, it works to protect hair bonds from heat damage and everyday roughage, improve hydration, add shine and reduce frizz.

We haven’t yet tested it here at IndyBest but have very high hopes for Jennifer Aniston’s first-ever product so watch this space.

Buy now

(Lolavie.com)

The second product in the brand’s arsenal is a leave-in conditioner. Again, using 99 per cent natural ingredients it’s quite the buy for natural beauty lovers. Even the brand itself calls this one “game-changing”. And while we haven’t yet tested it, it’s said to hydrate, fight frizz and smooth thanks to a superfruit complex. While the Rose of Jericho aids heat protection and previous damage is reduced thanks to chia seeds.

Buy now

How can I buy Lolavie in the UK?

Now, this is the slightly disappointing part. While the brand does ship to the UK on its website, standard shipping is around £17.20 and express £35, making it more or less the same as a whole extra product.

Of course, if you’re desperate to try then by all means go for it, but we have a sneaky suspicion that once more products start to drop, and the range grows, some of our favourite retailers will be snapping it up soon. At least, we hope so.

Voucher codes

For discounts on sunscreens and other skincare products, try the links below:

Want to get rid of unwanted hair? Take a look at our best IPL laser hair removal machines

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Everything we know about Jennifer Aniston’s haircare brand Lolavie, including when it’s coming to the UK