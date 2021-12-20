Everything Coming To Prime Video In January

We may not know what 2022 has in store for us just yet, but we do know that Prime Video will continue updating its library with new movies and TV shows.

New original movies include The Tender Bar and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. On the TV side of things, catch new dramedy As We See It and new episodes of kids’ show Do, Re & Mi. Prime Video and IMDb TV are also adding plenty of non-original movies to their catalog, including multiple installments of the Mission Impossible series and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Here’s everything coming to Prime Video and IMDb TV this January.

Top pick:

Lily Rabe and Ben Affleck in George Clooney’s “The Tender Bar.”

Ben Affleck and George Clooney team up in The Tender Bar, which sees Clooney directing and Affleck starring. Based on the memoir by J.R. Moehringer, this coming-of-age film tells the story of J.R. (Tye Sheridan), who spends much of his childhood in his uncle Charlie’s (Affleck) bar. Affleck gives a moving performance as Charlie, who provides J.R. with life advice and support and encourages him to follow his dreams of being a writer.

How to watch: The Tender Bar starts streaming on Prime Video Jan. 14.

Movies

127 Hours (1/1)

A Sort of Homecoming (1/12)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1/1)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1/1)

Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (1/1)

Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (Uncut) (1/1)

Beasts Of The Southern Wild (1/1)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (1/1)

Bringing Down The House (1/1)

Colombiana (1/10)

Colombiana (Unrated) (1/10)

Crazy Heart (1/1)

Deadly Detention (1/5)

Deja Vu (1/1)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1/1)

Enemy At The Gates (1/1)

Eve’s Bayou (1/1)

Facing Ali (1/1)

Fat Albert (1/1)

Good Hair (1/1)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (1/14)

I Think I Love My Wife (1/1)

John Tucker Must Die (1/1)

Judge Dredd (1/1)

Kevin Hart Let Me Explain (1/1)

Kick-Ass (1/1)

Like Mike (1/1)

Mad Money (1/1)

Made Of Honor (1/1)

Mission: Impossible (1/1)

Mission: Impossible II (1/1)

Mission: Impossible III (1/1)

Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol (1/1)

More Than A Game (1/1)

Mr. 3000 (1/1)

My Week With Marilyn (1/1)

Mystery Team (1/1)

Napoleon Dynamite (1/1)

Needle In A Timestack (1/28)

Once (1/1)

Poetic Justice (1/1)

Predator (1/1)

Push (1/1)

Red Tails (1/1)

Runaway Bride (1/1)

S.W.A.T. (1/1)

Saving Private Ryan (1/1)

Secrets In The Water (1/1)

Shallow Hal (1/1)

Shopgirl (1/1)

Sinister (1/1)

Sister Act (1/1)

Something’s Gotta Give (1/1)

Squadgoals (1/12)

Stargate (1/1)

Super Troopers (1/1)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (1/1)

The Descendants (1/1)

The Family Stone (1/1)

The Great Debaters (1/1)

The Intouchables (1/12)

The Master (1/13)

The Preacher’s Wife (1/1)

The Prestige (1/1)

The Sapphires (1/1)

The Students (1/5)

The Tender Bar (1/7)

Traitor (1/1)

Twinsanity (1/12)

Unfaithful (1/1)

The Village (1/1)

Waitress (1/1)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1/1)

Words And Pictures (1/1)

The Missing (1/1)

TV

As We See It Season 1 (1/21)

Do, Re & Mi New episodes (1/14)

Fastest Cars in the Dirty South Season 1 (1/1)

Follow the Money Season 1 (1/1)

The Accidental Wolf Season 1 (1/1)

Free with IMDb TV

21 (1/1)

500 Days of Summer (1/1)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1/1)

Alex Cross (1/1)

American Psycho (1/1)

Before Midnight (1/1)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (1/1)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (1/1)

Cold Pursuit (1/1)

Cruel Intentions (1/1)

Damsel (1/17)

Despicable Me (1/1)

Double Take (1/1)

Fight Club (1/1)

Final Score (1/13)

Ghost in the Shell (1/1)

I Can Only Imagine (1/1)

In Time (1/1)

Jeff, Who Lives at Home (1/1)

Johnson Family Vacation (1/1)

Judy Justice Winter Premiere (1/24)

Labor Day (1/1)

Meet the Browns (1/1)

Megamind (1/1)

Morning Glory (1/1)

Nightcrawler (1/10)

Project Almanac (1/1)

Puss in Boots (1/1)

Rambo: Last Blood (1/1)

Road to Perdition (1/1)

Rock Dog (1/1)

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (1/1)

Seven Pounds (1/1)

Shanghai Knights (1/1)

The 9th Life of Louis Drax (1/1)

The Gambler (1/1)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (1/1)

The International (1/1)

The Intervention (1/1)

The Joy Luck Club (1/1)

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (1/1)

The Nut Job (1/1)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (1/1)

The Tourist (1/1)

The Watch (1/1)

Tombstone (1/1)

Underworld (1/1)

Underworld: Awakening (1/1)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (1/1)

Won’t Back Down (1/31)

Why Did I Get Married? (1/1)

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Everything Coming To Prime Video In January