Summer’s finally here, which means there’s a whole new slate of Netflix movies and TV shows to get excited about.

Big TV arrivals include Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, Money Heist spin-off Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area, and the final season of Peaky Blinders. June also sees the resurrection of Iron Chef, with Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend hitting Netflix on the 15th. TV-wise, get ready for sci-fi thriller Spiderhead and the Adam Sandler basketball dramedy Hustle. Several big ticket stand-up specials are also arriving on the streaming service following the “Netflix is a Joke” comedy festival.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in June of 2022.

Top pick: The Umbrella Academy Season 3

At the end of The Umbrella Academy Season 2, we saw the Hargreeves siblings come face to face with their alternate timeline selves: the Sparrow Academy. Now, after two years of waiting, we get to witness the fallout of that encounter and see whether the Umbrella Academy can get back to their timeline.

With its charismatic central characters, excellent soundtrack, and stylish fight scenes, The Umbrella Academy has cemented itself as one of Netflix’s best (and most fun) series. Based on its jam-packed trailer, Season 3 will give us more of what we love, with a few surprises along the way. Bring on the Sparrows!

How to watch: The Umbrella Academy Season 3 premieres June 22 on Netflix.

Movies

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (6/1)

Baby Fever (6/8)

BEAUTY (6/29)

Blasted (6/28)

Centauro (6/15)

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (6/10)

Civil (6/19)

Closet Monster (6/10)

Dear John (6/1)

Doom of Love (6/20)

Dumb and Dumber (6/1)

Edge of Seventeen (6/1)

Eraser (6/1)

Front Cover (6/15)

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis (6/8)

Glamour Girls (TBD)

Halftime (6/14)

Heart Parade (6/15)

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass (6/1)

Hustle (6/8)

Interceptor (6/3)

It (2017) (6/19)

Lean on Me (6/1)

Léon: The Professional (6/1)

Life as We Know It (6/1)

Love & Gelato (6/22)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (TBD)

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (6/30)

Mission: Impossible (6/1)

Mission: Impossible II (6/1)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (6/1)

Mr Bean’s Holiday (6/1)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (6/1)

Philomena (6/20)

Sing 2 (6/22)

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta (6/16)

Soul Plane (6/1)

Spiderhead (6/17)

Steel Magnolias (6/1)

Straight Up (6/5)

The Amazing Spider-Man (6/1)

The Boy (6/1)

The Departed (6/1)

The DUFF (6/2)

The Fighter (6/1)

The Girl Next Door (6/1)

The Hurt Locker (6/1)

The Man from Toronto (6/24)

The Martha Mitchell Effect (6/17)

The Mist (2007) (6/22)

The Players Club (6/1)

The Wrath of God (6/15)

Titanic (6/1)

Trees of Peace (6/10)

Troy (6/1)

Vegas Vacation (6/1)

Vice (6/10)

We Are Marshall (6/1)

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (6/13)

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (6/16)

TV

Action Pack Season 2 (6/6)

Alchemy of Souls (6/18)

All That Seasons 2-3 (6/21)

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (6/24)

As the Crow Flies (6/3)

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (6/30)

Borgen: Power & Glory (6/2)

Cafe Minamdang (6/27)

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures (6/13)

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends (6/13)

Charmed Season 4 (6/18)

Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday (6/27)

Dead End: Paranormal Park (6/16)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (6/29)

First Class (6/23)

First Kill (6/10)

Floor is Lava Season 2 (6/3)

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 (6/25)

God’s Favorite Idiot (6/15)

Intimacy (6/10)

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (6/15)

Karma’s World Music Videos Season 2 (6/16)

Kenan and Kel Seasons 1-2 (6/21)

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (6/8)

Legacies Season 4 (6/24)

Love & Anarchy Season 2 (6/16)

Maldivas (6/15)

Man Vs Bee (6/24)

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (6/24)

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? (6/3)

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide Seasons 1-2 (6/21)

ONE PIECE New episodes (6/22)

Peaky Blinders Season 6 (6/10)

Pirate Gold of Adak Island (6/29)

Queen (6/23)

Rainbow High Season 2 (6/17)

Rhythm + Flow France (6/9)

Sharkdog Season 2 (6/30)

She Season 2 (6/17)

Snowflake Mountain (6/22)

SPRIGGAN (6/18)

Surviving Summer (6/3)

That’s My Time with David Letterman (6/7)

The Future Of (6/21)

The Hidden Lives of Pets (6/22)

The Mole Seasons 3-4

The Perfect Mother (6/3)

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 (6/22)

The Upshaws Season 2 Part 1 (6/29)

The War Next-door Season 2 (6/15)

Top Gear Seasons 27-28 (6/10)

Two Summers (6/3)

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet (6/15)

You Don’t Know Me (6/17)

Zoey 101 Seasons 1-2 (6/21)

Specials

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory (6/11)

Best of the Fest (6/23)

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill (6/6)

Bruna Louise: Demolition (6/22)

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (6/28)

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute (6/10)

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live (6/14)

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (6/21)

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (6/13)

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special (6/16)

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (6/9)

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake (6/2)

