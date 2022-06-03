'Every Weekend, New Car?': Ashneer Grover Poses With A New SUV; 'Shark Tank India Fans Smell Some 'Dogalapan'

BharatPe co-founder and former managing director Ashneer Grover has taken a break from all the recent professional chaos and is currently enjoying a vacation in the US with his family. But that hasn’t stopped the successful entrepreneur from living life king size and his recent Instagram posts are proof.

Grover, who managed to garner a lot of attention and popularity post his stint on ‘Shark Tank India’, now enjoys a huge fan-following on social media as well. And taking to the Instagram, Grover recently shared a new photo of himself posing with a stunning SUV leaving fans wondering about the new stylish vehicle.

While Grover captioned the post, “It’s super fun to drive big SUVs in the US ! Ford Bronco is a vibe !! Especially in the evening when the roof opens up,” ‘Shark Tank India’ fans were pretty quick to smell some ‘doglapan’. From the entrepreneur’s popular one-line ‘ye sab doglapan hai’ to ‘Every weekend, new car?’, Grover’s post eventually grabbed a lot of attention.

With a garage full of mean machines like Porsche Cayman, Mercedes Maybach and many other vehicles, Grover seems to be enjoying riding SUVs in the US. And fans too are having a gala time seeing the ‘Shark Tank India’ judge enjoy his uber-luxurious life.

Meanwhile, the BharatPe co-founder even enjoyed a game of topgolf in California recently. Sharing a glimpse of his golfing skills, Grover posted a video of himself and wrote, “Top Golf ! The most fun way of at least getting the swing right and tracking where the ball went on the screen. Hard part for us Indians is to overcome the natural gully cricket swing action for hitting the sixer every time!!”

