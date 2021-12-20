Every movie and TV show leaving Netflix this week before Christmas in December

Every week, Netflix removes a bunch of titles without alerting subscribers.
Due to licencing rights, movies and TV shows tucked away in the streaming service’s library are taken down practically every day.
Not that you’d know this – frustratingly, you will only know whether a certain title is leaving if you happen upon it while browsing Netflix’s library.
While several titles are taken down over the course of a single month, it’s typically the first day of a new month that sees a large chunk removed.
Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies that are being removed this week, meaning you have only a short amount of them left to watch them. Find the full list here.
You can also find a full list of everything being added to Netflix in December here and a list of secret codes unlocking hidden movies and TV shows here.
20 December
Aquaman
Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent
23:59
21 December
Agent
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
20 December
Imperfect
Miss J Contemplates Her Choice
21 December
Sonic Boom
22 December
Attention, Love!
Jojo’s World
The King of Romance
Lion Pride
Love @ Seventeen
Love By Design
Love, Timeless
Marry Me, or Not?
Single Ladies Senior
To the Dearest Intruder
23 December
Demon’s Path
