Every Marvel film ranked by Rotten Tomatoes score

Eternals broke a new record for a Marvel Cinematic Universe film – though it might not be too pleased about it.

The superhero blockbuster, released on 5 November, currently holds the lowest rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes of any MCU entry.

Directed by Nomadland Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, the film focuses on a group of god-like beings (played by actors including Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani and Brian Tyree Henry) who protect the Earth from sinister forces.

While critics have mostly lambasted the film, with some branding it “insipid”, it’s worth noting that a good Rotten Tomatoes score is far from a definitive barometre of a film’s quality.

The system of banding reviews into “fresh” (positive) or “rotten” (negative), and tallying the numbers accordingly, has been described as reductive.

Unexceptional but widely crowd-pleasing films often score highly, with many brilliant but divisive films rating much lower.

With these caveats in mind, here’s a breakdown of every film in the MCU, ranked from lowest to highest by their Rotten Tomatoes score.

Kit Harington and Gemma Chan in ‘Eternals’ (Marvel Studios)

All ratings are accurate to time of writing but subject to change as more reviews are added.

Eternals (2021) – 54 per cent

Thor: The Dark World (2013) – 66 per cent

The Incredible Hulk (2008) – 67 per cent

Iron Man 2 (2010) – 72 per cent

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) – 76 per cent

Thor (2011) – 77 per cent

Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye in ‘Age of Ultron’ (Rex Features)

Iron Man 3 (2013) – 79 per cent

Captain Marvel (2019) – 79 per cent

Black Widow (2021) – 79 per cent

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) – 80 per cent

Ant-Man (2015) – 83 per cent

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2 (2017) – 85 per cent

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – 85 per cent

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) – 87 per cent

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ (Marvel Studios)

Doctor Strange (2016) – 89 per cent

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) – 90 per cent

Captain America: Civil War (2016) – 90 per cent

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) – 90 per cent

Avengers Assemble (2012) – 91 per cent

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – 92 per cent

Chris Pratt in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, vol 2′ (©Marvel Studios 2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) – 92 per cent

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) – 92 per cent

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) – 93 per cent

Iron Man (2008) – 94 per cent

Avengers: Endgame (2019) – 94 per cent

Black Panther (2018) – 96 per cent

