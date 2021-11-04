‘Every damn time’: Fans well up as John Lewis releases its 2021 Christmas advert

John Lewis launched its iconic Christmas advert around a fortnight early this year, treating fans to a festive surprise on Thursday morning.

The advert tells the story of a young boy, Nathan, who discovers an alien being after a space ship crash lands in the woods near his home. Viewers watch as the alien, Skye, experiences her first Christmas through Nathan’s eyes.

The advert drew much praise for its message to show kindness to strangers this festive season, with many remarking that “it’s officially Christmas” now that the retailer has released its highly-anticipated advert.

“It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas,” said one person on Twitter. “Brilliant stuff. One of your best festive ads yet… I suddenly fancy a mince pie.”

“Absolutely beautiful. The true Christmas spirit, love one and all no matter who they/you are. Stunning, beautiful, love it. Thank you!!” added another.

Others spoke of how emotional the advert made them – something John Lewis’ Christmas films are known for doing.

One person wrote: “Oh god I’m crying over an Alien”, while another added, “Every damn time guys”, with a GIF of a Michael Scott, a character from the American version of The Office, tearing up.

“John Lewis making me cry at this time of the morning,” said a third person. “Electric dreams with an ET vibe.”

Some people remarked on how early the advert arrived this year. In previous years, John Lewis launched its festive campaign around mid-November, but the decision to release it early this year comes as the retailer revealed Christmas-related searches on its website increased 50 per cent on this time last year.

“Wasn’t ready for this today tbh,” wrote one person, although another was more positive about the timing of the advert and said: “So early this year, love it!”

Once again, John Lewis proved its ability to make even the most hardened Christmas cynics soften with its storyline, as one person wrote: “Novelty character, tick. Stripped back acoustic cover of a classic hit, tick. Product placement which is somehow subtle and in-your-face-as-f***, tick. My cynical bastard heart melting with festive warmth, tick.”

The advert is available to watch on John Lewis’ website and social media channels, and will air on television during The Pride of Britain Awards on ITV at 8pm on Thursday 4 November.

