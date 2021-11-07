Everton vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Antonio Conte is the new man on the touchline for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur begin their new era in the Premier League today as manager Antonio Conte takes charge for the first time in a domestic setting, as they travel to Everton. The Italian boss oversaw a narrow win in the Europa League in midweek but his primary focus will be on improving league matters, with Spurs 10th after four defeats in their last six under former boss Nuno.

It won’t be routine against Everton though, with Rafa Benitez having overseen some good results already this season for the Toffees, though a recent drop-off sees them 11th after three straight defeats of their own.

Victory for either team will propel them into the top five or six, depending on results elsewhere across the rest of the weekend. Follow all the live updates from Everton vs Tottenham below:

Show latest update 1636290115 Everton vs Tottenham team news and line-ups TEAM NEWS! Antonio Conte sticks with the 3-4-3 with Emerson Royal on the right and Sergio Reguilon his left-sided wing-back. Lucas, Son and Kane up top again. TOT: Lloris; Dier, Romero, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Son, Kane Karl Matchett 7 November 2021 13:01 1636289639 Conte will give Dele Alli chance to shine at Tottenham “I remember very well when we played against Tottenham in the past, specifically one game when we lost after 13 wins in a row and Dele scored twice. “But this is the past. Now is there is a present and for sure Dele is a player that has great potential, physically he is strong and very good. “For sure I give him the possibility to show he has talent, at the same time when I pick the starting XI I do it because I think they can bring the team to win, the same when I make changes during the game.” Karl Matchett 7 November 2021 12:53

