Everton vs Newcastle the latest Premier League match postponed due to Covid and injuries

Everton’s home fixture against Newcastle United on Thursday night has been postponed, the Premier League have confirmed.

The Toffees have now had three successive games called off, as Covid – and in this case injuries – continue to hamper the fixture list around the country.

A statement from the Premier League detailed that the visitors had applied to have the game postponed “as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match… due to COVID-19 cases and injuries.”

Newcastle were in action against Manchester United on Monday 27 December and, while they secured a 1-1 draw, saw Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson both leave the field injured. Centre-back Fabian Schar also appeared to injured his hamstring late on but continued playing, as all subs had by that time been used.

The Magpies had named eight subs for that match, but two were goalkeepers and a further two untested teenagers.

More to follow…

