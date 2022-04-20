Everton vs Leicester predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Everton welcome Leicester to Goodison Park in the Premier League tonight.

Frank Lampard’s side are aiming to make it back-to-back after Anthony Gordon’s deflected goal ensured the Toffees of an upset victory against Manchester United last weekend.

That result provided some much-needed momentum in Everton’s bid for survival, leaving them three points clear of the relegation zone with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Leicester suffered a dramatic late defeat against Newcastle last time out as Bruno Guimaraes scored a 95th-minute winner and Brendan Rodgers’ side will already have one eye on their upcoming Europa Conference League semi-final against Roma.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is Everton vs Leicester?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 20 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Unfortunately this game will not be televised live on TV but highlights will be available shortly after the final whistle.

Team news

Everton will assess the fitness of Yerry Mina and Donny dan de Beek, who have both been missing with thigh injuries.

Frank Lampard will still be without Tom Davies, Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson, all of whom are long-term absentees.

Leicester are likely to welcome back James Maddison into the starting line-up after beginning on the bench at Newcastle on Sunday. With Wesley Fofana also set to return to the team after being rested at the weekend.

Jamie Vardy, Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi are unavailable for Brendan Rodgers through injury.

Predicted Line-ups

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Allan, Delph, Iwobi, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Leicester: Schmeichel, Justin, Fofana, Söyüncü, Thomas, Tielemans, Perez, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Daka

Odds

Everton: 5/4

Draw: 12/5

Leicester: 21/10

Prediction

Leicester City and Everton could both end up scoring in what appears to be a good match-up, with little separating these two teams. Will be interesting to see how this one goes, with a good chance of a draw. We therefore think that it’s going to be a very close game. Everton 1-1 Leicester

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

