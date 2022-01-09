Everton vs Leicester postponed for second time due to Covid cases and injuries in visitors’ squad

The Premier League fixture between Everton and Leicester has been postponed for the second time due to Covid-19 cases, injuries and international absences in the visitors’ squad, it has been confirmed.
Leicester had requested for Tuesday’s match to be called off after they were left with an insufficient number of players to fulfil the fixture.
More follows
