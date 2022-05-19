Everton vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups, plus Aston Villa vs Burnley latest

Everton fans gather to welcome their team at Goodison Park (Getty Images)

Follow all the build-up to tonight’s Premier League action as Everton host Crystal Palace and Burnley take on Aston Villa on what is a huge night in the relegation fight. Everton can secure their Premier League status with a victory at Goodison Park, as it would take them four points clear of Leeds United with just one game remaining, but anything less would leave Frank Lampard’s side in grave danger with a trip to Arsenal to come on the final day of the season on Sunday.

Brentford’s 3-2 win at Goodison last weekend showed how unpredictable the survival fight can be, and Leeds and Burnley will for Patrick Vieira’s side can play their part. It is Burnley who occupy the final spot in the relegation zone, with Mike Jackson’s team sitting one point below Leeds, but if they were to avoid defeat at Villa Park their survival hopes would be back in their own hands. It would mean a victory against Newcastle at Turf Moor on the final day would be enough, regardless of how Leeds perform at Brentford.

It’s shaping up to be a thrilling last few days of the season at both ends of the table but tonight the focus is all about survival. Who can hold their nerve and boost their hopes ahead of the final day? Follow all the latest from Everton vs Crystal Palace below, plus goal updates from Aston Villa vs Burnley and Chelsea vs Leicester:

