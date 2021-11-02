Events cancelled at Parliament as Commons authorities tighten Covid rules

Parliamentary authorities have cancelled events, including tours and banquets, on the estate for the next two weeks amid a rise in Covid cases.

The move comes after the UK Health Security Agency determined that the risk of transmission within the Palace of Westminster “is now greater”, according to a parliamentary spokesperson.

Outlining a tightening of measures, an email to staff made clear that “non-parliamentary business” such as tours and banqueting activity would be cancelled, as MPs were also urged to wear face coverings.

Commons authorities have also urged people on the estate of maintain social distancing where possible while urging the chairs of committees to ensure compliance with face coverings during hearings on the estate.

Just last week, masks were made mandatory again for all staff and contractors working in parliament except MPs — although not MPs, leading to accusations they were “above” the rules other pass holders are required to follow.

It was added in a note to staff last week that “all face-to-face meetings with colleagues should be avoided, unless there is a business need”.

“The House’s priority is to ensure that those on the estate are safe while business is facilitated,” a parliamentary spokesperson said.

“There have been recent increases in Covid-19 across the country and these are also being reflected in Parliament.

“The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has determined that the risk of transmission on the parliamentary estate is now greater.

“As a consequence, some further action is being taken to ensure that case numbers do not continue to rise. The measures will be reviewed in two weeks’ time.”

The move by parliamentary authorities contrasts with the government’s resistance to impose “plan B” measures, including the mandatory use of face masks and guidance for the public to work from home.

And just last week, the Commons leader, Jacob Rees-Mogg, defended not wearing a face mask by arguing that regular testing shows he is not “spewing Covid” in the chamber.

He has previously claimed that Tory MPs’ “convivial, fraternal spirit” meant they did not need to mask up because the advice to wear a covering only applied in crowded spaces with people you do not normally mix with.

