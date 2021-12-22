Even haters will love these vegan smashed Brussels sprouts with garlic mayo

This is the only way to eat Brussels sprouts: crispy on the outside and nice and soft on the inside with extra crunch from the sesame seed addition,” says vegan food writer Bettina Campolucci Bordi.

“I am not a huge sprout lover, but I am a massive fan of these, especially dollop with a bit of mayo. You must make them!”

Vegan smashed Brussels sprouts and garlic mayonnaise

Makes: 1 tray

Ingredients:

300–400g (10½–14 oz) Brussels sprouts

Olive oil, for cooking

Sprinkle of white sesame seeds

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the garlic mayonnaise:

100g (3½ oz/½ cup) plant mayonnaise

1 garlic clove, grated

Juice of ½ a lemon

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220C (43F/430/gas 8).

2. Peel the outer layer of the sprouts and give them a good wash. Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil, add the sprouts and parboil for 10 minutes until semi-soft. Careful the sprouts don’t turn a dull green which means they have been overcooked. Drain well.

Celebrate: Plant-Based Recipes for Every Occasion by Bettina Campolucci Bordi (Louise Hagger/PA)

3. Line a large baking tray (pan) with baking parchment, then spread the Brussels sprouts over the parchment. Make sure the sprouts have enough space in between and flatten them with the palm of your hand or the bottom of a drinking glass until they are as flat as possible. You might find that some water comes out of the sprouts when you flatten them, so soak up any excess water with paper towel.

4. Drizzle the sprouts with olive oil and a generous sprinkling of salt and sesame seeds, then pop in the oven for 10-15 minutes until brown.

5. Remove the tray from the oven, turn the sprouts, sprinkle with more sesame seeds and pop back in the oven for a further 10 minutes. You want the sprouts to be golden and crispy!

6. While the sprouts are cooking, mix all the ingredients for the mayonnaise together in a bowl and set aside.

7. Once the sprouts are golden, remove from the oven and eat immediately while they are super crispy, dipping them in the garlic mayo.

‘Celebrate: Plant-Based Recipes For Every Occasion’ by Bettina Campolucci Bordi (published by Hardie Grant, £20; photography by Louise Hagger), available now.

