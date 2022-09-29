Even Alia Bhatt Thinks Karan Johar Talks A Lot About Her On ‘Koffee With Karan’: ‘Stop Talking About Me’

Koffee With Karan’s season 7 came to an end with its 13th and final episode and content creators comedian Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM and Danish Sait grilled TF out of Karan. The comedians pointed out how Karan did not leave any chance to name-drop Alia Bhatt on every episode of Koffee With Karan. Karan replied saying that Alia has also asked him to stop talking about her.

In the last episode, Karan was heard asking the comedians , “First thing, they say I talk a lot about Alia Bhatt, do I?” Kusha could be heard saying, “There is chatter online”, Tanmay joked, “Listen Karan, she’s pregnant you got a new person to launch, we get it.”

Karan said, “Oh no, that’s not why. I have to be very aware because honestly Alia and me had a chat about this. She’s like, ‘Karan, I don’t want to sound ungrateful but you have to stop talking about me’. I’m like okay it has come from the horse’s mouth herself so I’ve to shut the f*** up about it.”

Karan added, “I even wore a jacket the other day that said ‘Italia’ and everyone just said I had Alia written on it. I have reached a point where I’m wearing a jacket by her name.” When Danish compared Karan taking Alia’s name on the show at par with the number of times she says ‘Shiva’ in Brahmastra, Karan replied, “Alia is really lovely. Nothing related to her and I bring her name up. I get it.”

Kusha added, “A lot of times her name is also mentioned because you want to know who’s the top actor or actress in the country. We know the name you want to hear. Who do you think it is and why do you think it’s Alia Bhatt?”

