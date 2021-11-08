Eva Longoria is ready for a Desperate Housewives revival: ‘I would be the first to sign up’

Eva Longoria has said she’d be “first in line” to sign up for a revival of Desperate Housewives.

On Saturday (6 November), the actor told Stellar magazine that she’s “dying to get back into Gabby’s skin”, referencing her character Gabrielle Solis on the ABC’s hit comedy-drama.

Longoria told the Irish publication that working on Desperate Housewives was “the best time” of her life, calling the show a “gift”.

Desperate Housewives premiered in 2004 and had an eight-season run before it was cancelled.

Teri Hatchett, Marcia Cross, Felicity Huffman, Dana Delany and Nicollette Sheridan starred alongside Longoria in the show set against the backdrop of Wisteria Lane, a fictional suburban street in the US.

Desperate Housewives won consecutive Golden Globes in 2005 and 2006 for Best Series – Musical or Comedy.

Since her time on Wisteria Lane ended in 2012, Longoria has notably starred in the ABC show Devious Maids, established her own production company – UnbeliEVAble Entertainment – in 2016, and produced the 2019 film Dora and the Lost City.

She is also directing the forthcoming film Flamin’ Hot about the inventor of the Cheetos snack. The film is currently in post-production and a release date is awaited.

