EU’s Maros Sefcovic says renegotiating Northern Ireland Protocol bill is ‘unrealistic’

The vice-president of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic has said that any attempts by the UK to renegotiate the Northern Ireland protocol would be “unrealistic.”

The Slovakian diplomat warned that renegotiating the terms would “simply bring further legal uncertainty for people and businesses in Northern Ireland” and that the EU would not be renegotiating the protocol.

The UK government plans to act unilaterally over the Northern Ireland protocol and get rid of parts of the deal it reached with the EU in 2019.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.