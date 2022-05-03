Eurovision: Who will win the 2022 competition? Full list of odds

The Eurovision Song Contest is fast approaching, with a new group of artists competing to have their music crowned the song of the year.

The annual celebration of Europe’s greatest music acts kicks off in Turin next Tuesday (10 May) with the first semi-final and another on Thursday (12 May).

Eurovision’s grand final will then take place on Saturday (14 May).

According to William Hill, Ukraine are leading the pack to win the competition, with a 42 per cent chance of winning, amid the country’s ongoing war with Russia.

Reigning champs Italy are also among the frontrunners.

For the first time in years, the UK’s entry, Sam Ryder, is in a good position before the competition begins and looks likely to do far better than James Newman’s disastrous “nul points” last year.

Read the current top 10 below…

Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra, “Stefania” – 8/11

Italy: Mahmood and Blanco, “Brividi” – 7/2

Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs, “Hold Me Closer” – 6/1

Sam Ryder is representing the UK (Parlophone Music)

United Kingdom: Sam Ryder, “Space Man” – 10/1

Spain: Chanel, “SloMo” – 16/1

Greece: Amanda Tenfjord, “Die Together” – 20/1

Norway: Subwoolfer, “Give That Wolf a Banana” – 33/1

Poland: Ochman, “River” – 33/1

Netherlands: S10, “De Diepte” – 50/1

Serbia: Konstrakta, “In Corpore Sano” – 66/1

