Eurovision: Who will win the 2022 competition? Full list of odds OLD

The Eurovision Song Contest is fast approaching, with a new group of artists competing to have their music crowned the song of the year.

The annual celebration of Europe’s greatest music acts kicked off in Turin on Tuesday (10 May) with the first semi-final, while the second was on Thursday (12 May).

The countries that made it through in the first semi-final were Armenia, Greece, Iceland, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland and Ukraine.

The qualifiers in the second semi-final were Australia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Poland, Romania, Serbia and Sweden.

Eurovision’s grand final will then take place on Saturday (14 May). You can find out more information about how to watch here.

According to William Hill, Ukraine are leading the pack to win the competition, with a 42 per cent chance of winning, amid the country’s ongoing war with Russia.

For the first time in years, the UK’s entry, Sam Ryder, is in a good position before the competition begins and looks likely to do far better than James Newman’s disastrous “nul points” last year.

Read the current top 10 below…

Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra, “Stefania” – 4/11

United Kingdom: Sam Ryder, “Space Man” – 6/1

Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs, “Hold Me Closer” – 15/2

Sam Ryder is representing the UK (Parlophone Music)

Spain: Chanel, “SloMo” – 16/1

Greece: Amanda Tenfjord, “Die Together” – 40/1

Poland: Ochman, “River” – 40/1

Netherlands: S10, “De Diepte” – 50/1

Norway: Subwoolfer, “Give That Wolf a Banana” – 50/1

Finland: The Rasmus, “Jezebel”– 80/1

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Eurovision: Who will win the 2022 competition? Full list of odds OLD