Eurovision star Sam Ryder ‘speechless’ after being invited to perform at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Party

Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder has been selected as one of the acts to perform at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert.
“I’m so happy and so grateful for the opportunity, I’m a bit speechless,” he told This Morning’s hosts.
The singer, who represented the UK in the 2022 contest, just fell short of Eurovision glory in Turin, Italy, with 466 points.
