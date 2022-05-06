Eurovision organisers ‘appalled’ at online abuse targeting artists and crew ahead of 2022 contest

A statement has been issued on behalf of the Eurovision Song Contest condeming the “serious levels of online abuse” that have apparently been aimed at those organising the event.

Rehearsals are well underway for the annual international singing contest, whch is taking place this year in Turin, Italy.

However, the contest has run into difficulties over staging for the 2022 event, due to a giant kinetic sun prop that isn’t working.

The prop will now be in place for every performance during the semi-finals and grand final “out of fairness” to all of the contestants, which some fans appear to have taken issue with on social media.

“We strongly condemn all forms of discrimination and are appalled by the serious levels of online abuse that has been directed at those working hard on producing this year’s show including via their personal accounts,” Eurovision’s statement said.

“Anyone crossing the line into abusive behaviour will be blocked immediately and reported, and in serious cases we will work with our social media partners across all platforms to report those individuals to relevant local authorities.”

The statement continued: “We understand the passion and love for the Eurovision Song Contest runs deep, and the EBU [Eurovision Broadcasting Union] encourages freedom of speech, but our artists, crew and volunteers should be able to carry out their work without targeted abuse, threats or harassment.”

It concluded with a reminder of the Eurovision values, including “inclusivity, universality and diversity through music”.

“We would urge our online followers, and fans of the artists taking part in this year’s competition, to respect those values and all those taking part in the event and discuss this year’s show in a civilised and respectful way,” organisers said.

Eurovision 2022 officially kicks off next week with the semi-finals on 10 and 12 May, building to the grand final on Saturday 14 May.

This year, the UK is being represented by singer-songwriter Sam Ryder, who rose to fame with viral covers of hit songs on TikTok. He will be singing the original song “Space Man”.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s contest here, along with the latest odds on favourites to win here.

