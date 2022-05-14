Fans have praised Norway for delivering a quintessentially “wacky” Eurovision performance.

The annual song contest is well underway on Saturday night (14 May), with events unfolding in Turin, Italy, this year.

Subwoolfer represented Norway, and a Red Riding Hood-inspired song titled “Give That Wolf a Banana” that will likely go down in Eurovision history.

The group performed the track while wearing yellow wolf masks that conceal their identity.

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the song and its strange lyrics.

“Thank god Norway are being f***ing weird. Some of these countries have forgotten the true meaning of Eurovision,” wrote one person.

Another added: “This will haunt my nightmares.”

“Europe at Eurovision: love, love, peace, peace. Norway at Eurovision: before that wolf eats grandma pls give it a banana,” said someone else.

“Norway fully and completely understood the assignment. These countries that are sending artists with ballads clearly do not,” wrote a fourth person, with another person agreeing: “Norway’s act is perfect Eurovision wackiness.”

You can follow along with the live updates from the event here.

Find out all information about how to watch the grand final and what time it begins here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Eurovision fans praise ‘wacky’ Norway performance: ‘Fully and completely understood the assignment’