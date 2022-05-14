After two glitter-filled evenings of semi-finals this week, the official Eurovision Song Contest grand final running order has been released.
Taking place in Turin, Italy on Saturday (14 May), the final will run for approximately four hours, showcasing all 25 countries that made it past the semis.
Eurovision wouldn’t be the same without Graham Norton. The presenter will be back in the BBC’s commentary booth to give his hot takes on performances, costumes and all things Eurovision.
As for the result, it is suspected that Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra will do extremely well with their rap track “Stefania”, amid the country’s ongoing war with Russia.
For the first time in years, the UK’s entry, Sam Ryder, is in a good position with the song “Space Man”. It can surely only improve on the “nul points” that James Newman received for “Embers” last year.
Here is the grand final running order:
- Czech Republic: We Are Domi – Lights Off
- Romania: WRS – Llámame
- Portugal: MARO – Saudade, Saudade
- Finland: The Rasmus – Jezebel
- Switzerland: Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry
- France: Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn
- Norway: Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana
- Armenia: Rosa Linn – Snap
- Italy: Mahmood & Blanco – Brividi
- Spain: Chanel – SloMo
- Netherlands: S10 – De Diepte
- Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra – Stefania
- Germany: Malik Harris – Rockstars
- Lithuania: Monika Liu – Sentimentai
- Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black
- Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – Miss You
- Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together
- Iceland: Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól
- Moldova: Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers – Trenulețul
- Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer
- Australia: Sheldon Riley – Not The Same
- United Kingdom: Sam Ryder – SPACE MAN
- Poland: Ochman – River
- Serbia: Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano
- Estonia: Stefan – Hope
You can find out more information about how to watch here.
Source Link Eurovision 2022 final running order: When are the UK, Ukraine, Norway and Sweden performing?