Eurovision 2022 final – live: Latest updates and results from Turin as UK places bets on Sam Ryder

Eurovision: Sam Ryder is UK’s 2022 entry with song ‘Space Man’

The Eurovision 2022 final takes place tonight (Saturday 14 May), and for the first time in years the UK is in with a shot at the top prize.

Sam Ryder, a singer-songwriter who rose to fame on TikTok, is representing the UK with his song “Space Man”, and is currently one of the favourites to win.

“It’s been phenomenal,” he told The Independent of the support he’s received. “The whole team have been working so hard going around Europe, using as much time as we could to do TV, radio, singing on street corners… Everywhere we’ve been, there’s been nothing but kindness and good vibes.” Read more about him here.

He’s facing stiff competition, though, in the form of Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs, and Ukraine’s act Kalush Orchestra. A total of 25 countries are taking part in the final. The latest odds can be found here.

Read more:

Follow live updates as the grand final gets underway:

Show latest update 1652530578 Ciao from Turin – it’s the Eurovision 2022 final! Ciao ragazzi! The day is finally here – it’s the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 final! I’m reporting to you live from Turin with help from my esteemed London-based colleagues, Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent. We’re looking at one hell of a contest this year. For starters, the UK actually has a shot at winning – can you believe it? That’s thanks to Sam Ryder, our entry for this year, and his song “Space Man”. But there’s also fierce competition from countries including Ukraine, Sweden, Moldova, Spain, and everyone’s favourite wolves, Norway! Let’s start with the beginning and tell you everything you need to know about the 2022 final, here: Roisin O’Connor 14 May 2022 13:16

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Eurovision 2022 final – live: Latest updates and results from Turin as UK places bets on Sam Ryder