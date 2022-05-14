Eurovision 2022: Fans ecstatic over ‘top tier belter’ UK entry Sam Ryder

Eurovision fans are ecstatic over the UK’s entry.

This year’s UK representative is singer-songwriter and TikTok star Sam Ryder.

The Essex-born musician performed his song “Space Man” at the finals in Turin, Italy – this year’s host country, following the victory of Italian rock band Måneskin in 2021’s competition.

Prior to his selection as this year’s hopeful, the 32-year-old made a name for himself on TikTok through a mix of his covers of major hits and original music.

Viewers shared their reactions to Ryder’s performance on Twitter.

“Go Sam Ryder! You’ve got a good chance of getting the UK some points this year!” wrote one person.

Another added: “Whatever happens I love this song so much. Sam Ryder is clearly living the dream tonight and I’m proud.”

“Not heard this before. What a top tier belter!” wrote one person. “My current number 1. For once we’ve got a great song in! Love him on TikTok as well.”

Someone else called “Space Man” a “cracking tune”, while another said that Ryder is “asbolutely phenomenal”.

Graham Norton, who is the commentator for the BBC coverage of Eurovision, also praised Ryder, calling his song a “powerhouse performance”.

You can follow along with the live updates from the event here.

Find out all information about how to watch the grand final and what time it begins here.

